Festive flavours at Sabores Almería food festival

By Betty Henderson • 02 December 2022 • 10:37

Visitors can get into the Christmas spirit by tasting some delicious seasonal produce at Sabores Almeria food festival

DELICIOUS seasonal flavours arrive to Almeria for a week long food festival organised by local food specialists in collaboration with the City Council. The ‘Sabores Almería’ food fair brings the best regional and seasonal produce from Almería province to the city for one week only, from December 2 to December 8 in the Plaza Vieja.

Organisers have planned an extravaganza of activities and opportunities to taste delectable delights from the region. The festival is taking place just before Christmas, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to pick out beautiful artisan Christmas gifts.

The fourth edition of this popular food festival will see more than 30 local businesses take part, offering traditional seasonal products including gourmet chocolates and sweets, wines and spirits, cured meats and sausages, and natural honey.

A varied programme of activities will take place alongside the market stalls, offering something for everyone from chocolate workshops and circus skills for kids to cocktail masterclasses and live cooking shows. Live entertainment will also entertain guests while they shop and try tasty food samples, with two concerts, a performance from a brass band and a flamenco show.