First documented case of a migrant entering Melilla from Morocco by paraglider

The first documented instance of a migrant accessing Melilla from Morocco using a paraglider has been recorded.

For the first recorded time, this Thursday, December 1, a migrant managed to bypass the double fence that separates Melilla from Morocco by using a paraglider. It might have been happened previously but this is the first documented incident where a migrant has accessed the North African Spanish enclave utilising such a method.

According to a speokesperson for the Government Delegation, the incident occurred: “around 6:15pm this afternoon. Two citizens who were driving along the ring road notified the security operations center (COS) of the Guardia Civil Command of the entry of a paragliding migrant in the vicinity of the Nano River”.

Guardia Civil patrols were immediately deployed to the area: “but they have not been able to locate the migrant”, the same source admitted to Europa Press.

The nationality of the person who has accessed Melilla is unknown and the possibility is being considered that he has fled. This is usually the case with the Maghrebis who have recently accessed the enclave by boat, in order to avoid being returned to their country, as reported by malagahoy.es.

