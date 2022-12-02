Galician retail giant Zara opens one of its largest stores in Europe in Valencia

By Chris King • 02 December 2022 • 19:55

Image of the Zara store in Valencia. Credit: Google maps - jsres

The Galician fashion store Zara has opened one of its largest stores in Europe in the city of Valencia.

Retail giant Zara has today, Friday, December 2, inaugurated one of its largest stores not only in Spain but in all of Europe. Its new store in Valencia covers a massive area of 6,000m² divided into three floors, in the heart of the city.

This new point in Valencia has taken years for the Galician company to obtain all the necessary permits. Located on Don Juan de Austria boulevard it has been built in the image and likeness of the large Inditex store in Madrid.

The store stands out not only for its size but also for its digitalisation and all the technological innovations it presents. Zara in Valencia hopes to emulate the success of the company’s other two unique shops in Plaza España in Madrid and in La Coruña’s Marineda Shopping Centre.

On the ground floor is the men’s section, while the women’s section occupies the whole of the first floor and part of the second, which it shares with the children’s section. As for the staff, this store will have no more and no less than 120 employees.

In this new store, you can find all the latest from the company’s collections and collaborations with renowned designers, as well as the brand’s most exclusive products. Zara Beauty makeup and cosmetic products will also be available.

Customers can also take advantage of the new Pay&Go function. This allows them to buy the clothes they want just by scanning them with the Zara app in their smartphone, as reported by levante-emv.com.

