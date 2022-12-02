By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 18:21

Spain's Guardia Civil makes dramatic rescue during traffic jam in Valencia. Image: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

GUARDIA CIVIL officers in Spain’s Valencia made a dramatic rescue on the A-7 motorway earlier this week, as reported on Friday, December 2.

Valencia’s Guardia Civil officers rescued a mother from a traffic jam as she travelled to the hospital with her three-month-old baby, who was sick with a very high fever.

Officers made the dramatic rescue at around 10.30 pm at the 331-kilometre marker on the A-7 motorway on November 30.

The worried mother was spotted requesting help from other drivers stuck on the road, delayed for several kilometres in the direction of Barcelona.

Officers of Guardia Civil’s Traffic Guard of Valencia arrived at the scene and discovered the baby was not responding to external stimuli and was in a state of shock, while at the same time the mother was very nervous, anxious and unable to drive her vehicle, as reported by cadenaser.com.

Assessing the situation, officers decided that it was best for one of them to drive the car with the family to Manises Hospital in Valencia behind the police car clearly traffic with its sirens and flashing lights.

Within 10 minutes, both cars passed through the busy traffic and made it to the hospital where the minor was immediately attended to by medical services, who reportedly managed to recover without any problems.

