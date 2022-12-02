By Vickie Scullard • 02 December 2022 • 9:53

Haunting video Levi Davis sent to his mum before his disappearance in Barcelona. Credit: BBC.

A haunting video of Levi Davis sent to his mum before his disappearance in Barcelona has been released.

The never seen before video was captured on board Levi Davis’s boat from Ibiza, 12 hours before he vanished, showing the view from the deck and telling her: “Look mum! It’s beautiful here”.

X Factor star Levi has been missing in Barcelona for over a month, with his mum Julie hailing the investigation as “very slow”.

The British rugby player’s mum adds that the weeks since his disappearance have been “an emotional whirlwind”, reports the BBC.

The 24-year-old Worthing Raiders player travelled by boat from Ibiza, where he visited a friend, on October 29.

He was last seen on CCTV on the same day leaving the Old Irish Pub near the tourist hotspot La Rambla, shortly after 10pm.

“Since the last thing we heard about the passport, there’s been no more information,” Julie says, adding that the last few weeks have been “the scariest time” of her life and “an emotional whirlwind”.

Last month Julie said the discovery of her son Levi’s passport was “very worrying”.

Local police confirmed that it was found a couple of days ago and revealed that they are looking into unconfirmed sightings of the 24-year-old, who was last seen on October 29 when he filmed a video from The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona.

Julie said: “This is a very worrying development because you cannot do anything in Barcelona without a passport.

“Besides travel, you cannot book into a hotel or even rent somewhere without one. We know that his phone and two bank accounts have been untouched since he disappeared and so this is another blow.

“There have been a few sightings of someone looking like Levi near La Boqueria Market and the Arc de Triomf monument over the last week but sadly we are not sure it’s him.”

