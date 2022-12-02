By Vickie Scullard • 02 December 2022 • 12:50

Inside the £2m luxury villa in Marbella a lucky Brit won for just £25 in a charity prize draw. Credit: Omaze/YouTube.

Take a peek inside the stunning £2m luxury Spanish villa in Marbella that a lucky Brit won for just £25 in a charity prize draw.

A British grandfather got all his Christmases in one as he bagged a £2m luxury Spanish villa in Marbella, along with £250,000 in cash.

The stunning property, a three-story, four-bedroom luxury villa in the popular holiday destination, was the main prize in a charity draw.

It comes mortgage-free and has had all its stamp duty and legal fees covered.

When Mark, a legal consultant, was delivered the news via video call, a shocked Mark said: “My wife doesn’t even know I entered the draw.”

The 57-year-old, from Wigan, Greater Manchester, had previously entered Omaze’s Million Pound House Draws nine times before but didn’t have any luck.

Mark told the Daily Mail: “I couldn’t believe it when Omaze called me to say I’d won the grand prize, I was out of the country with work so called my wife straightaway – she was even more flabbergasted than I was as she had no idea I’d even entered.”

As if the villa wasn’t enough, Mark and his wife Deborah, aged 55, have also been given £250,000 in cash.

Mark continued: “I’d entered nine Omaze draws before this, so my persistence has certainly paid off – it’s tenth time lucky I guess. You never imagine you’ll end up winning, but even if you don’t win anything, you’re still helping a really good cause – such as Teenage Cancer Trust.

“I’d never won so much as a church raffle before, so this is truly mindboggling. This win is lifechanging for the whole family, the £250,000 cash provides peace of mind in these challenging times – I’m still pinching myself.”

The couple, who have resided in their current home in Devon since 2019, will be swapping the south coast for the Spanish riviera for family holidays while they decide what to do long-term.

Mark continued: ‘The villa looks absolutely marvellous, I’m not sure what we’ll do with it yet – we’ll probably keep it for a couple of years so we can enjoy family holidays there, I’ll be dusting off my trunks as soon as I’m back.

“I went to Spain 20 years ago for work but I have never been to Marbella – it looks lovely – I’ll have to brush up on my Spanish, but I do know how to order a cerveza.”

The villa features a modern kitchen with granite worktops, stainless steel units, and high-end Siemens equipment.

It also boasts four bedrooms and bathrooms, with a balcony to the main bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe, and a luxury ensuite bathroom with a bath and luxury rainfall shower.

A 1,722 sq ft rooftop solarium offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Sierra Blanca Mountain Range, while a bar area with glass sliding doors connects the kitchen to the garden, and the beautiful private pool.

The charity prize draw also raised £800,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust, which clocks up the total Omaze has raised for good causes in the UK to £8.3m.

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze said: “We’re delighted that Mark has won his dream home and was able to contribute to this fantastic £800,000 raise for Teenage Cancer Trust in the process.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.