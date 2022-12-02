By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 16:03

Mother-of-two with "captivating personality" dies unexpectedly aged 35. Image: richandthompson/Official

TRIBUTES have been paid to a mother of two who died unexpectedly in the US at the age of 35.

Elon University, located in North Carolina (USA), paid tribute to its former admissions staff member and mother of two Meredith Smith, who died unexpectedly on November 27.

The news, which was shared on December 2, was met with touching tributes for the mother of two who worked with the university for over 18 years.

Elon University’s Vice President for Enrollment, Greg Zaiser, said: “Meredith was among the most outstanding professionals I’ve worked with.

“Her incredible work was critical to undergraduate enrollment success during her years in admissions.”

He added: “She could accomplish more in one day than most of us can in a week! Her energy and commitment to family, friends and to Elon are unparalleled. Meredith will always be part of the admissions staff.”

Ahead of her funeral on December 3, an obituary for Meredith Smith read: “Meredith was born on December 17, 1986, at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD to her loving parents, Janice and Joel Legin.

“From a young age, everyone quickly realized Meredith could steal the show with her sharp humour, captivating personality, and endless dancing. When younger sister Caroline was born, Meredith gained an instant playmate and best friend.”

It added: “In addition to Baltimore, Meredith lived in London, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. She graduated from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in 2005 and attended Elon University in Burlington, NC. During her first year at Elon, she met the love of her life and future husband, Kyle Smith.

“It was fate when she learned Kyle also had Baltimore roots, meaning he understood that the best football team was the Ravens and he knew a good crab cake when he saw one. Kyle’s love for Meredith was undeniable and something you wish you were lucky enough to experience with a partner in life. Throughout college, Meredith cheered on Kyle at all of his rugby games, worked as a tour guide, and was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority where she found her “ten,” a group of lifelong best friends.

“After graduation, Kyle and Meredith married at The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill and built their first home near Elon. Meredith spent 12 years working in Elon Admissions, a place she truly loved and gave her so much, and also earned her MBA from the Love School of Business.”

“Kyle and Meredith were blessed with two beautiful boys, Brody Camden (8) and Landon Foster (5). Like many parents, Meredith spent her nights and weekends supporting the boys in soccer, karate, basketball, and swimming. When she wasn’t cheering from the sidelines, Meredith was volunteering for St. Mark’s Community Church, planning the next great theme for her friends’ Burlington Cocktail Club, or travelling to some of her favourite places, which almost always included a beach,” it added.

“Meredith was beyond thoughtful, always sending the perfect card or personal gift. She knew how to make you laugh with her sarcasm; made the best orange crushes and party playlists (always including our family favourite, Motown music), loved running and walking her dogs, exploring new places, beer, and food, and, above all, loved being with family and friends. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.”

Meredith is survived by her incredible husband Kyle and their sons Brody and Landon; parents Janice and Joel Legin of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, sister and brother-in-law, Caroline and Grayson Patterson, of Erie, PA; Kyle’s parents Dale and Al Smith of Burlington, NC, and sister- and brother-in-law Alison and Travis Upton and their children Madisyn, Camryn, and Bennett, of Burlington, NC.

Courtenay Pierce wrote on Facebook: “Life truly is unfair. My heart breaks for her family and to the countless friends who are mourning her loss. There is no telling how many lives were touched by Meredith. She was the real deal — beautiful, smart, confident, and oh so funny! Rest In Peace Meredith, it really was an honour to know you…”

