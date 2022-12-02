By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 14:39

Heartbreak as legendary Pakistani actor Afzal Ahmed dies in bed with another patient. Image: @Shabanashaukat4/Twitter

HEARTBREAKING images emerged on Friday, December 2, after it was revealed that legendary Pakistani actor Afzal Ahmed had died.

Pakistani actor Afzal Ahmed, who starred in around 200 films and TV series during the 70s, 80s and 90s, died in Pakistan’s Lahore where he had been sharing a bed with another patient.

According to local media reports, Ahmed died after a prolonged illness.

He reportedly ‘passed away in poverty after being paralyzed for the past 18 years‘.

The actor had been rushed to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore after suffering a brain haemorrhage on December 1 but died on Friday, December 2.

@Shabanashaukat4 on Twitter shared the heartbreaking images of Afzal Ahmed in bed with another patient before he passed away.

“Prominent actor Afzal Ahmed passed away in Kasamparsi after living paralyzed for 18 years,” the account noted.

“He was brought to Jinnah Hospital Lahore due to brain haemorrhage and was put in a bed with another patient in the general ward.

“Home in hearts with her voice, beautiful style, beautiful face and wonderful acting.”

It added: “This kind of treatment of an artiste? What kind of society are we living in? Our artiste fraternity is out of touch with its senior artiste.

“This is the death of a great actor. May Allah forgive them, Amen.”

کرنے والے فنکار کے ساتھ ایسا سلوک؟ہم کس معاشرے میں رہ رہے ہیں؟ہماری آپ کی تو چھوڑیں فنکار برادری اپنے سینئر فنکار کے ساتھ لا تعلق ہو جاتی ہے یہی ایک بڑے اداکار کی موت ہے

اللہ ان کی مغفرت فرمائے،آمین — شبانہ شوکت (@Shabanashaukat4) December 2, 2022

Tributes flooded social media after news of Ahmed’s death was announced.

Shaan Shahid wrote: “Afzaal Ahmed sb RIP 🤲🏻 . I started my career in bulandi & you sir guided me taught me to the universe of acting .. a fellow Atchisonian a great actor , passionate , seamless master of his craft indeed a great loss for Pakistan 🇵🇰 @Shahidmasooddr @”

Afzaal Ahmed sb RIP 🤲🏻 . I started my career in bulandi & you sir guided me taught me to the universe of acting .. a fellow Atchisonian a great actor , passionate , seamless master of his craft indeed a great loss for Pakistan 🇵🇰 @Shahidmasooddr @ pic.twitter.com/hKLyx5qHIy — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) December 2, 2022

“Really saddened on demise of legendary actor Afzal Ahmed, senior journalist Imran Aslam and son of first prime minister Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan. Prayers and rest in peace.” Javeria Siddique wrote.

Really saddened on demise of legendary actor Afzal Ahmed, senior journalist Imran Aslam and son of first prime minister Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan. Prayers and rest in peace. — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) December 2, 2022

“RIP. Afzal Ahmed.”

RIP

Afzal Ahmed

Imran Aslam جو بادہ خوار پرانے تھے اٹھتے جاتے ھیں۔۔۔

کہیں سے آب بقاے دوام لا ساقی😢 pic.twitter.com/MrLQwjEN4t — Hussain Ishtiaq Hussain (@Hussain13653635) December 2, 2022

“Well known Pakistani actor Afzal Ahmed breathes his last in GH Lahore. A well dressed, versatile actor with unique dialogue delivery suffered an attack of brain hemorrhage. Sadly he was made to share a bed with a patient during his treatment. Tragic. May his soul rest in peace.”

Well known Pakistani actor Afzal Ahmed breathes his last in GH Lahore. A well dressed, versatile actor with unique dialogue delivery suffered an attack of brain hemorrhage. Sadly he was made to share a bed with a patient during his treatment. Tragic. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/amZq4y2iIF — Abdul Majeed Khan Marwat (@koolkopper) December 2, 2022

While another fan of the Pakistani actor said: “RIP AFZAL AHMED SAHIB ..🤲🏻what a great legend he played every role ..he had great paring with legends sultan rahi sb mustafa sb Nadeem sb waheed m sb Mohd ali sb .worked in great movies in Punjabi and Urdu.”

RIP AFZAL AHMED SAHIB ..🤲🏻what a great legend he played every role ..he had great paring with legends sultan rahi sb mustafa sb Nadeem sb waheed m sb Mohd ali sb .worked in great movies in Punjabi and Urdu , — Ajaz Ahmed❤️ (@king_ajaz786) December 2, 2022

His most famous acting roles included: International Gorillay (1990), Aakhri Muqabala (1977) and Jatt in London (1981).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.