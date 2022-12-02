Prizes up for grabs in Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) over Christmas

By Linda Hall • 02 December 2022 • 15:24

HOLIDAY PROGRAMME: Cuevas del Almanzora announces events Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA town hall and local businesses will be giving away €3,000 in prizes over the Christmas period.

“Between December 12 and January 5 anybody making a purchase in a participating shop could win vouchers worth €50, €100 or €200,” said Commerce councillor Melchora Caparros. “The prizes total €1,500 and more than 70 local businesses are taking part.”

Local businesses are also organising a Christmas Gymkhana between December 26 and 30 where participants, armed with a list of clues, will have the chance of hunting down gift packages worth €1,000. There will also be a special prize of a €500 waiting to be located

Caparros explained that the packages contain items donated by Cuevas shops although the €500 cheque will be provided by the town hall.

The opportunity also exists of winning €200, €100 or €50 without leaving the house, as the town hall is offering prizes for the best-decorated balconies, facades and shop windows.

