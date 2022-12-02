Russia to be held accountable for ‘atrocities’ in Ukraine pledge Biden and Macron

BREAKING: Suspected explosive package found at US Embassy in Madrid Close
By Chris King • 02 December 2022 • 0:59

Image of Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron press conference. Credit: [email protected]

Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron have pledged to hold Russia accountable for ‘atrocities’ commited in Ukraine.

 

According to a joint statement issued on Thursday, December 1, by US President Joe Biden and France’s President Emmanual Macron, they have pledged to hold Russia’s Vladimir Putin accountable for alleged ‘atrocities’ and ‘war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Speaking to members of the press assembled inside the Oval Office in White House, the two leaders announced their new commitment to helping those affected by the conflict and to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia’s ‘brutal’ invasion.

Macron was on his first state visit to the US since Joe Biden came into office. The two leaders were celebrating relations between their counties of more than 200 years.

“I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. If that’s the case, in consultation with my French and my NATO friends, I’ll be happy to sit down with Putin to see what he wants, and has in mind. He hasn’t done that yet”, stated the POTUS.

Despite the recent blip in US-French relations over the Inflation Reduction Act’s green subsidies, the two men presented a united front during the press conference. Macron had previously described this as being ‘super aggressive’ against European companies. 

In an effort to avoid any potential trade war being triggered bewteen their nations, Joe Biden agreed that he would ‘tweak’ its contents. “We are going to continue to create manufacturing jobs in America, but not at the expense of Europe”, he stressed, as reported by euronews.com.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

