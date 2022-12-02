By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 11:30

Russian Senior Lieutenant dies fighting in Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Image: МО Ромашкинское сельское поселение/VK

RUSSIAN Senior Lieutenant Viktor Vadimovich Maslov has been killed fighting against Ukrainian forces in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, according to reports on Friday, December 2.

Romashkino Rural Municipality, where the Russian Senior Lieutenant was born, announced his death via a tribute post on the Russian social media site VK.

“To the memory of Victor Vadimovich Maslov,” it read.

“Senior Lieutenant Viktor Vadimovich Maslov, born on 11.07.1997, died heroically in the course of a military operation to protect civilians in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.”

It added: “Victor comes from Romashkinskoye rural settlement. He graduated from Shumilovskaya secondary school. He graduated from Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy.

“We mourn together with Victor’s parents, relatives and friends. We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and comrades-in-arms.

“We bow our heads before the valour of our soldiers and officers, who fulfil their civil and military duty to the end.”

“Please accept our deepest condolences and words of support in connection with the tragic death of your son, husband and father,” it added.

“A true patriot of the fatherland. The blessed memory of him will always stay in our hearts.”

While the Russian forces lost a Senior Lieutenant, Ukraine sadly lost one earlier this year in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Chaban, Senior Lieutenant of the 92nd Brigade, lost his life on the frontline in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 20.

He was described as an “intellectual, an optimist, and bright and smiley person.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.