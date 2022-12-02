Sporting support with €400,000 in funding for Almería clubs

By Betty Henderson • 02 December 2022 • 14:08

Representatives from local sports clubs receive a funding increase to make sports more accessible in Almería

MAJOR boost for sports clubs in Almería as the City Council announced a grant of €400,000 on December 1. The funds will be divided by 64 local sports organisations including school sports, clubs and regional sports federations.

Almería City Council presented the funding to representatives from some of the clubs that will benefit from the initiative at a ceremony on Thursday December 1.

Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura opened the event saying, “We want to make our support for sports in Almería very clear, as well as congratulating the teams and clubs that proudly represent our city. This grant shows our commitment to creating a healthy society, but also one full of talent”.

Local people will enjoy opportunities to get involved with a wide variety of sports as the 64 organisations offer more than 20 different sport disciplines. The council has also created a goal to improve sports facilities, so local people have the best access to sporting opportunities possible.

School sports have also been targeted in the funding increase to improve youth access to sports and building lifelong healthy habits.