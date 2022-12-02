By Vickie Scullard • 02 December 2022 • 8:55

Twitter suspends Kanye West again as Elon Musk forced to explain reinstatement. Credit: tinseltown/Shutterstock.com.

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended again leaving Elon Musk forced to explain why he was reinstated in the first place.

The Tesler and Twitter boss confirmed that Kanye West had been temporarily suspended for “incitement to violence”.

In a tweet, Musk, aged 51, claimed that West’s account was “restored by Twitter before the acquisition” and that he was not consulted about the reactivation.

Replying to a Twitter user who asked him directly why West had been let back on the platform in the first place, Elon said: “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me.”

Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

In replies to other tweets, Musk said: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

It’s not the first time that West has been in violation of social media rules – earlier this year, he was banned from Twitter and Instagram after violating rules on both platforms by making antisemitic remarks that sparked widespread outrage.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

He was allowed back on Twitter on November 21 following Musk’s takeover of the company.

The Space X founder controversially reinstated a number of high-profile accounts of users who had previously been banned or restricted under the platform’s previous guidelines.

Kanye caused outrage on the Alex Jones podcast by praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

Making an appearane on the Alex Jones Infowars podcast on Thursday, December 1, the disgraced rapper provoked more controversy by praising Adolf Hitler and Nazism. Also on the show with him was white supremeist, Nick Fuentes.

