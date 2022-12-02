Work to start sooner on new Guardia Civil post for Nijar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 02 December 2022 • 11:00
FAST-TRACKED PROJECT: Nijar’s mayor announces new Guardia Civil post
Photo credit: Nijar town hall
The directive arrived ahead of time, municipal sources revealed, and the €596,115 contract has now been put out to tender, with work expected to be completed within nine months.
The Diputacion provincial council provided €200,000 of the cost, while the remaining €396,115 has been covered by an allocation included in the town hall’s 2022 budget.
“Seven years ago the municipality had a €23 million deficit but now has a €22 million surplus,” Perez Felices pointed out. “We can allow ourselves to fast-track the projects that people need.”
These included a Guardia Civil headquarters whose installations matched the size and characteristics of the Nijar area, the mayor added.
“Not only the force needs this but also the people of Nijar who have requested this for more than 20 years,” she said.
The new headquarters will be located in a former school in Calle Castillo de San Jose, adjoining the primary care health centre.
Once finished, the two-storey building will occupy 240 square metres although an annex will double this area.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at [email protected]
