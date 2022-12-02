Worker, 35, dies in horror accident where a forklift ‘overturned on top of him’ in Sevilla

By Vickie Scullard • 02 December 2022 • 14:36

An Emergencies 112 vehicle. Credit: alvarobueno/Shutterstock.com.

A 35-year-old male worker has reportedly died in a tragic accident after a forklift overturned on him in the Sevilla town of El Viso del Alcor.

The horror forklift incident happened at around 6.40am today, Friday, according to reports from Emergencies 112.

Emergency services received a call for help from a man who reported that his colleague had been found with a wheelbarrow overturned on top of him, reports El Correo.

Health workers and the Guardia Civil were dispatched to the scene, in a citrus company located at the height of kilometer two of the SE-3201 highway.

They confirmed the death of the victim in the accident, without further information on the circumstances in which the event occurred.

Muere un trabajador al volcar una carretilla en El Visohttps://t.co/bUQQVUSdP3 — El Correo de Andalucía (@elCorreoWeb) December 2, 2022

Last month a man tragically died after falling from a building site in Marbella, Malaga.

A witness reported the accident to the emergency service, which occurred when a worker fell from a height at around 9.45 am. on Avenida de Aragón in the Marbesa urbanisation, in the Artola area, 112 said in a note.

Emergencias 112 Andalucía, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification of the Junta de Andalucía, attended the scene of the incident.

Police sources confirmed the death of a 53-year-old man at the scene of the incident.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.