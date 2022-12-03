Average price of electricity in Spain rises significantly on Sunday, December 4

By Chris King • 03 December 2022 • 21:11

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Sunday, December 4, the average price of electricity in Spain rises significantly by 27.63 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise by 27.63 per cent on Sunday, December 4, compared to Saturday 3. Specifically, it will stand at €243.95/MWh. This will be the highest level in the last two months, since the beginning of October.

According to the provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands this Sunday at €189.81/MWh.

Sunday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and 9pm, at €256.68 euros/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €168/MWh, will be in the hours between 4am and 6am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €54.14/MWh to the gas companies that must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

