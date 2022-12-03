Big Eyes Coin and Cardano could save you from Huge Crypto Loss

By EWN • 03 December 2022 • 11:02

The crypto market volatility has been a mixed blessing to many crypto investors. Nobody wants to get caught on the wrong side of the market divide, so every crypto enthusiast is advised to stay updated about the market trend and prioritize personal research over predictions. Crypto predictions serve as guides and not as cues to make certain decisions. Hence, every crypto enthusiast shouldn’t wholly depend on them.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Cardano (ADA), being crypto assets that could save you from loss is a crypto prediction you shouldn’t wholly depend on, but it would be beneficial if you don’t overlook them. These crypto assets could be your safe bet in the coming year, and you should consider them.

Cardano – Sustainability in the Crypto Market

Cardano is a well-researched and evidence-based crypto project. This blockchain platform undergoes a peer-review process, indicating that it is highly optimised and secure. The Proof-of-Stake blockchain provides users with high efficiency, stability, and optimum security.

Cardano is equipped with the right resources that innovators or creators can leverage to develop highly functional digital infrastructures that can create great user experiences and be greatly beneficial.

ADA is the platform’s main token. It helps users complete transactions and could be a valuable asset for holders. Over 2 million people have Cardano on their watchlist.

The crypto asset is among the top 10 in the crypto market, and its low price is a perfect point of purchase in hopes of a great profit. Cardano’s (ADA) rally in the previous year was impressive, and it has attracted the attention of many crypto investors. It peaked at a $3.10 all-time high before its massive dump due to the crypto winter’s effect.

The crypto assets have suffered a price decline to a point below $1, and while current holders count their losses, potential buyers could leverage this dump and make a perceived profitable purchase. Cardano (ADA) is tipped to make a recovery run that could cover holders’ loss in the long run, which consequently means a higher return for new adopters.

Big Eyes Coin – Saving The Oceans One Step At A Time

Meme coins are crypto assets with a high tendency to experience huge price surges, with a corresponding high-risk level. However, Big Eyes Coin being a new meme coin makes it a crypto asset with huge profit potential with a low-risk level. This is why it is attracting the attention of many crypto investors.

The new cryptocurrency is likely to be a safe crypto purchase, and crypto investors are optimistic about its ability to achieve market success after the launch.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the most unique crypto assets that went on presale this year. This has been reflected in the meme coin’s presale run. It has raised $11+ million on presale, and many believe it could hit $20 million before the end of its presale. This doesn’t look unachievable for Big Eyes Coin, as the developers are dedicated to its growth and prominence.

Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) utility in DeFi and its NFT application makes it a potentially high-rewarding crypto asset. The crypto asset’s value is billed to increase as the NFT market grows, and the continuous adoption and increase in DeFi will also positively affect the meme coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is positioned to change the meme coin space by integrating booming sectors, and it could pave the way for other new projects to do the same.

Its aim of improving DeFi’s profitability, charity intervention, NFT use cases, and community-building endeavors will attract more adopters and increase the crypto project’s success possibility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still on presale, and crypto investors looking for safe purchase options should consider joining its presale soon.

Big Eyes Coin also offers 5% bonus tokens for users purchasing with the ‘BCUTE530’ code at the checkout!

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

