Binance support for Runfy could put it at an all-time high

Every month, almost 10 million users visit the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Binance has witnessed success in the business since its inception in 2017, and it is now the largest cryptocurrency trading platform accessible. Binance has not only profited considerably but has also indirectly aided new enterprises like Runfy (RUNF) by providing a broad ecosystem to suit the demands and needs of many people.

Binance backs new initiatives

Binance is a cryptocurrency trading platform that is powered by its blockchain, the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Because this platform is part of the Binance ecosystem, new projects may be built on it and benefit from its features. Each blockchain has advantages and disadvantages, so when new projects are founded, they may select which blockchain to build on, from BNB Chain to Ethereum and many more.

Binance’s success is dependent on the BNB Smart Chain, which is one of the fastest blockchains in terms of transaction speed and finality. The BSC is notable for its extremely fast transaction speeds since it produces a block in 3 seconds as opposed to 13 seconds for Ethereum.

Binance’s native cryptocurrency, BNB, is now ranked fourth in terms of market capitalization. Binance, a well-established market leader, has paved the path for numerous new cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, Binance has an average of 10 million monthly users, which is beneficial for new ventures since it exposes them to this audience. Furthermore, these programs provide BSC with the benefit of quick transaction speeds and low transaction costs.

Should you buy Runfy?

Runfy is a new project that is about to join the market and is now in the presale stage. Runfy is a community-driven initiative built on BSC that tries to push people to attain their exercise objectives.

Runfy wants to address the problem caused by the pandemic, which is a lack of drive and the poor emotional impact the epidemic had on people all over the world. Because of the fear of being alone, and the closure of exercise centers and gyms, the pandemic resulted in a loss of drive for many people and poor eating habits.

Many individuals found themselves nibbling on bad foods and comfort eating more frequently, which has impacted people’s health and fitness all around the world. However, Runfy intends to address this issue in the best way possible.

While there are various fitness routines for people, Runfy tries to address the source of the problem: motivation. With so many workout programs accessible, there would be no problems if consumers were motivated to utilise them. However, with Runfy, customers are given monetary incentives if they meet their fitness objectives.

Users can create short-term and long-term objectives to be tracked by the Runfy app. When a target is struck, they will earn RUNF tokens as a reward. What better way to be in shape than to make money?

It is essential to perform more research before making any crypto-related transactions.

Learn more about Runfy here:

Presale: http://go.runfytoken.io/

Website: http://runfytoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RunfyTokenOfficial

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

