British embassy in Spain reveals more details for drivers ahead of licence exchange law approval

As tweeted today, Friday, December 2, on the official UK In Spain profile @ukinspain, the British embassy in Madrid provided an update on the current situation regarding exchanging driving licences in Spain. The information was retweeted by Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador in Spain @HughElliottUK.

You can find the latest info on driving licence exchange

The message read as follows, and was also repeated on the official Facebook page at https://facebook.com/BritsInSpain/.

“Following the ambassador’s last message, both the legal and political approvals are underway. We can’t yet provide a date when the process will be complete, but once we have further information we will let you know. In the meantime, here are provisional answers to some of the questions you have asked about what we expect to happen next”.