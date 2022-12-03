Dogeliens is the latest next-gen Token putting Solana and ApeCoin out to pasture

By EWN • 03 December 2022 • 11:35

While cryptocurrency has been regarded as one of the best things that happened to the financial market, many popular digital currencies remain very expensive to access, thereby discouraging individuals from benefiting from this sophisticated industry. As a result, newer coins are swapped in with low volatility and reduced transaction costs to attract more people. Coupled with this, alternative innovations are being added to the blockchain technology to elevate it from what Bitcoin (BTC) started in 2009. These new ideas have successfully led to the increased evolution that cryptocurrency keeps undergoing.

Although most currencies are experiencing the crypto winter, tokens like Dogeliens (DOGET) are creating cheap and accessible platforms that will guarantee profits for users. To this end, Dogeliens (DOGET) incorporates NFTs, Decentralised Finance (DeFi), and Education into its ecosystem. Combining all these will give the platform’s ecosystem the richness it is after. Dogeliens (DOGET) hopes to be perceived as more than a meme coin but also as a pacesetter and a community-driven project.

Dogeliens (DOGET): Bringing education and blockchain technology together

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a meme coin that plans to influence the meme coin community more than Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have done. If given the chance, Dogeliens has the potential to be one of the tokens to bring the crypto industry out of the ongoing winter and uncontrollable losses. This project hopes to remain cheap, efficient, and accessible for years to come. Dogeliens (DOGET) features an interactive spaceship where the token holders can experience the Metaverse and also contribute to the development of the network. In addition, the spaceship gives token holders exclusive rights to make decisions on the projects that will be introduced to the platform.

Dogeliens (DOGET) intends to bring as many people as it can to the world of blockchain technology. To achieve this, a digital educational system has been put in place to allow users to learn more about cryptocurrency and all the benefits it provides. This will break down the process and significantly reduce the complexity often associated with cryptocurrency.

At the Dogeliens’ University of Barkington, users will learn all there is to learn about the industry. To increase reach and visibility, a merch line will be launched on the platform. The Pupstore will contain several items that showcase the uniqueness of Dogeliens. NFTs are an integral part of this ecosystem, and 10,000 Dogeliens NFTs will be available for sale.

Solana (SOL): The first choice platform

Solana is a flexible network that allows Decentralised Applications (dApps) to thrive. It is mainly known for its high transaction speed, which it achieves through Proof-of-History (PoH) consensus mechanism. With this technology, this platform can conduct up to 50,000 transactions per second. Due to its swiftness, there is a low congestion rate on the network, making it more desirable.

Smart contracts run on the Solana network, power NFTs, games, Decentralised finance, and so on.

Additionally, the transaction fees on Solana are very low, making it a lot of people’s go-to blockchain. Users can stake the Solana (SOL) tokens to earn more rewards on the platform. When users stake their tokens, they become validators to enjoy discounted transactions.

Enjoy Decentralised Transactions with ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is a Decentralised platform that puts the power in the hands of its users. The APE token functions without any influence from centralised external parties.

Furthermore, this platform supports gaming, entertainment, art, storytelling, and digital and physical events.

ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token that enables increased decentralization. This allows users to be as expressive as they want on the ApeCoin network.

Additionally, the ApeCoin DAO seeks to create a diverse and inclusive community. With the APE token, users will have the opportunity to participate in the decision-making process.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

