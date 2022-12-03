Letter bombs and animal parts sent to at least 17 Ukrainian diplomatic missions

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 December 2022 • 15:34

Letter bomb – Credit Militarist / Shutterstock.com

Following the news of letter bombs received in Spain it now appears that at least 17 Ukrainian diplomatic missions across the world have been targeted, some receiving letter bombs and others bloody parcels containing animal parts.

According to an interview with CNN on Saturday, December 3, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said along with the letter bombs packages containing animal parts, including cows eyes have been received in recent days.

He said: “It started with an explosion at the embassy of Ukraine in Spain.

“But what followed this explosion was more weird, and I would even say sick.”

Spanish authorities are investigating left wing groups after letter bombs were sent to the Ukrainian Embassy, where one staff sustained minor injuries. The Spanish prime minister, the defence minister and a number of others have also been targeted including the US Embassy and at least one armaments manufacturer.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign affairs department said that letters and parcels had been received in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Austria.

Kuleba, when asked who he thought sent the letter and parcels, said the immediate thought is Russia but what would they stand to gain. Also authorities in Spain have said given the amateurish nature of the letter bombs it was unlikely a state actor was involved.

“Maybe this terror response is the Russian answer to the diplomatic horror that we created for Russia on the international arena, and this is how they try to fight back while they are losing the real diplomatic battles one after another.”

Russia has said that it is not responsible and has said it does not condone attacks on embassies, a statement released by the Kremlin saying: “Any terrorist threat or act, even more so directed against a diplomatic mission, is totally reprehensible.”

Spain suggested the letter bombs and animal parts were posted locally, however with similar letters and animal parts sent to at least 17 Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe it would suggest a group is involved.

