Opel is recalling 16,000 electric cars because they fail the exhaust emissions test

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 December 2022 • 11:30

Opel Corsa-e - Credit Opel

Opel is recalling 16,000 electric vehicles after the company became aware that the cars do not meet current exhaust emission regulations.

Current regulations require that vehicles be fitted with technology to monitor emissions according to a report by news site AD News on Saturday, December 3.

In a case of the rules are the rules, the Corsa-e is requiring a modification because it fails the emissions test, strange for a car with no exhaust. But therein lies the issue, the legislation requires cars to be fitted with the means to test the emissions.

All vehicles electric or otherwise are required to undergo a dynamometer measurement.

According to a spokesperson for the group a software adjustment needs to be made saying that it is it is ‘impossible to carry out a test bench measurement with the car to prove that the emission regulations were met.”

All Corsa-e vehicles built between October 2019 and May 2022 are said to be affected, with new models containing the software fix.

Opel have said they have already started the process in Germany where it takes around 45 minutes for the update to be installed. The update is free and has to be carried out by an authorised Opel dealer.

In total Opel is recalling more than 16,000 cars which after the update should no longer fail the exhaust emissions test.

