Suella Braverman accepts Michael Lockwood’s resignation as head of the police watchdog

Home Secretary Suella Braverman revealed today, Saturday, December 3, that she has accepted Michael Lockwood’s resignation as head of the police watchdog.

Lockwood quit his position as director-general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct yesterday, Friday 2, citing “personal and domestic reasons”. He was facing an investigation into a ‘historic allegation’. It is believed that he was given the choice of leaving his role with the police watchdog or he would be suspended.

“I took immediate action upon being made aware that Mr Lockwood was the subject of a police investigation into an historic allegation, and instructed my officials to ask him to resign or face immediate suspension from his role”, said the Home Secretary

“Home Office staff are working at pace with the IOPC’s Unitary Board to put in place temporary arrangements for the organisation’s leadership”, Ms Braverman added.

In 2018, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) was scrapped and replaced with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Michael Lockwood was appointed as its first director-general.

“It is with great sadness that I have decided to resign as Director-General of the IOPC for personal and domestic reasons, and this will be effective from today”, he said yesterday in a statement.

He continued: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve as the first Director General of the IOPC and to have led the organisation for the past five years. I am proud of the progress we have made and I am grateful to all our staff, the Unitary Board and external stakeholders for all their support”.

“The Unitary Board will now work with the Home Office to put in place new leadership arrangements as quickly as possible”, he concluded, as reported by news.sky.com

