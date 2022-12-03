The Netherlands take on the USA, will this be their tournament

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 December 2022 • 17:21
Goals have gone to Memphis Depay at the 10-minute mark and Daley Blind one minute into extra time in the first half.
Three-time finalists Netherlands take on an improved US team that already has a draw with England to boast about at this tournament.
For the US they welcome Pulisic the scorer of the winning goal against Iran, having missed the last two through injury. The Netherlands remain unchanged for the game that breezed past hosts Qatar in their last match.
