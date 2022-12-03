Thieves use explosives to break into Cajamar bank branch ATM machine in Malaga

By Chris King • 03 December 2022 • 20:03
Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle.
Credit: P.P. Photos/Shutterstock.com.
Thieves using explosives almost destroyed the El Palo branch of Cajamar bank in Malaga this morning, Saturday, December 2. They detonated them in order to break into the facility’s ATM machine. It is not known how much money the criminals escaped with.
According to malagahoy.es, the premises is currently littered with broken glass, remains of furniture, computers, bricks, and metal structures lying everywhere. The incident occurred just after 2am at the bank located at 184 Avenida Juan Sebastian Elcano, in front of the church of Las Angustias.
The 112 Andalucia Emergency service received several calls from neighbours informing the operators of the loud explosion that had taken place. Patrols from the National and Local Police were immediately deployed to the location.
Speaking with Cadena Ser, a local shopkeeper and neighbour told them: “It was like an earthquake, a shaking, a very big noise, the scare was enormous”. They pointed out that the entire affected area was cordoned off.
Firefighters were still at the scene this evening evaluating the structural damage that the detonation may have caused in the rest of the building. The bank is located on the ground floor of a block of flats. Malaga’s National Police Corps has taken charge of the investigation.
