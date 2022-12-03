Torrevieja (Alicante) Health District pledges more specialists for Pilar de la Horadada

By Linda Hall • 03 December 2022 • 16:17
HOSPITAL PLEDGE: More specialists for Pilar de la Horadada
Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall
Health councillor Nieves Moreno, accompanied by Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez, recently met Dr Jose Gabriel Cano, the Torrevieja Health District’s new manager, to discuss promised improvements.
By March 2023, the centre will have its own radiography equipment and it will no longer be necessary to attend Torrevieja hospital for x-rays, Dr Cano said.
The centre already has psychology, rehabilitation and dentistry specialists and Dr Cano confirmed that ear-nose-and-throat, orthopaedic, ophthalmology and gynaecology would gradually be added to the health centre’s existing departments.
Meanwhile, a second doctor has been assigned to the Torre de la Horadada primary care centre, Nieves Moreno announced.
“This is a long-standing need which we have been requesting for years, because La Torre has grown but has not received more doctors,” Moreno said, adding that there would also be more surgeries to reduce primary care waiting times.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
