Torrevieja (Alicante) Health District pledges more specialists for Pilar de la Horadada

By Linda Hall • 03 December 2022 • 16:17

HOSPITAL PLEDGE: More specialists for Pilar de la Horadada Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S health centre will be able to provide services previously available only in hospital.

Health councillor Nieves Moreno, accompanied by Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez, recently met Dr Jose Gabriel Cano, the Torrevieja Health District’s new manager, to discuss promised improvements.

By March 2023, the centre will have its own radiography equipment and it will no longer be necessary to attend Torrevieja hospital for x-rays, Dr Cano said.

The centre already has psychology, rehabilitation and dentistry specialists and Dr Cano confirmed that ear-nose-and-throat, orthopaedic, ophthalmology and gynaecology would gradually be added to the health centre’s existing departments.

Meanwhile, a second doctor has been assigned to the Torre de la Horadada primary care centre, Nieves Moreno announced.

“This is a long-standing need which we have been requesting for years, because La Torre has grown but has not received more doctors,” Moreno said, adding that there would also be more surgeries to reduce primary care waiting times.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.