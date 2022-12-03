By Chris King • 03 December 2022 • 3:47

Image of Polish troops. Credit: Bumble Dee/ Shutterstock.com

Polish special forces have allegedly entered the Ukrainian city of Marhanets with the task of identifying residents who are helping Russia.

According to a representative of the Russian law enforcement agencies, a combined detachment of intelligence officers and Polish special forces has arrived in the city of Marhanets, in the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine.

As reported by RIA Novosti, he told them that a source from the Ukrainian military had informed Russian security forces that these men were dressed in Ukrainian uniforms and subordinate to NATO command. Their task was to identify residents of the city who were assisting the Russians.

“According to information received from our sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a unit consisting of servicemen of special services and special forces of Poland, dressed in Ukrainian uniforms, arrived in the city of Marhanets. Their main task is to filter and clean up persons who, as they say, ‘offer assistance to Russia'”, the agency’s interlocutor said.

He also noted that according to his sources, this unit is not subordinate to the Ukrainian military command, but is under the operational control of the NATO command.

The presence of Polish mercenaries fighting on the side of the Kyiv regime was repeatedly announced by the Russian military. In particular, at the end of November, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported the destruction of up to 200 Polish militants in Velikie Khutori, Kharkiv region, and over 100 mercenaries of the ‘foreign legion’ in the DPR.

In the same period, in the LPR, with reference to intelligence data and radio intercepts, they reported colossal losses among Polish soldiers near Kremennaya, Lysychansk, Svatovo, and other regions.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, in mid-November, stated that only in the city of Zaporizhzhia the number of foreign mercenaries exceeded 1 thousand. He specifically mentioned those who came from Georgia and Poland.

Rogov also said that a significant concentration of Polish mercenaries was seen between the cities of Pologi and Gulyaipole, as well as south of the Orekhov region in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Polish mercenaries are participating in hostilities on the side of Ukraine according to the Russian Ministry of Defence which reported that most of the foreigners opposing its military were from Poland.

As the Russian military told RIA Novosti, Polish mercenaries participated in one of the Ukrainian offensives in the Kharkov region.

In early November, the deputy commander of an artillery platoon with the call sign ‘Lena’ told RIA Novosti that Polish mercenaries trying to break through were destroyed in the Kharkov region.

Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also stated in early November that over 8,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries had arrived in Ukraine. She claimed that the largest groups came from Poland, the USA, Canada, Romania, and Britain.

This was despite the fact that in many countries mercenaries are prohibited by law and prosecuted as a criminal offence she added. More than 3,000 foreign fighters had already been destroyed at that time, with the same number returned home she claimed.