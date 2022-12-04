By Anna Ellis • 04 December 2022 • 16:04

Almost €3M to be spent on the A-370 (Mojacar) to improve road safety. Image: Google Maps

In a bid to improve road safety at the A-370 intersection with the A-1203 in Mojacar, €2,606,988 will be spent upgrading the area with an estimated completion period of 12 months.

The Councillor for Development, Territorial Planning and Housing, Carmen Belen Lopez Zapata, pointed out that this work “will considerably improve the safety conditions of the intersection. The work will significantly increase the visibility available on all access branches and allow all turning movements. The Andalusian Government are committed to improving the roads owned by the autonomous region because road safety means saving lives.”

In addition, the councillor highlighted “the commitment of the Regional Ministry of Public Works to improve Mojacar’s infrastructure, given that in addition to this important project there are the works on the last section of the bypass with an investment of €5.3M and the public transport interchange, which also has an investment of €618,000.”

The planned works consist of eliminating the existing T-junction and replacing it with a roundabout.

