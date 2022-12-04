By Anna Ellis • 04 December 2022 • 16:04
Almost €3M to be spent on the A-370 (Mojacar) to improve road safety. Image: Google Maps
The Councillor for Development, Territorial Planning and Housing, Carmen Belen Lopez Zapata, pointed out that this work “will considerably improve the safety conditions of the intersection. The work will significantly increase the visibility available on all access branches and allow all turning movements. The Andalusian Government are committed to improving the roads owned by the autonomous region because road safety means saving lives.”
In addition, the councillor highlighted “the commitment of the Regional Ministry of Public Works to improve Mojacar’s infrastructure, given that in addition to this important project there are the works on the last section of the bypass with an investment of €5.3M and the public transport interchange, which also has an investment of €618,000.”
The planned works consist of eliminating the existing T-junction and replacing it with a roundabout.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.