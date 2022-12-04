By Anna Ellis • 04 December 2022 • 17:00

Are you looking for a fine Italian dining experience over the Christmas period? Image: Aumm/Facebook

For the finest of food look no further than the Aumm Restaurant and Pizzeria, Avinguda de la Marina Baixa, 55, 03530, La Nucia.

Experience real contemporary Neapolitan cuisine with their fabulous Christmas menu. The menu offers a starter of grilled octopus in a saffron cream.

The first course consists of penne pasta served with salmon in a vodka sauce, followed by grilled pork loin porchetta with stuff mushrooms on creamy gorgonzola.

Pudding consists of Pan di Stelle which in Italian literally means “bakery of the stars”. Once you taste the sweet frosted stars atop a rich cocoa cookie Pan di Stelle is sure to be your new favourite sweet treat!

The price of €45 includes a bottle of red or white wine between three adults.

To reserve your table or for more information contact by email [email protected] or by phone on (+34) 622815428.

