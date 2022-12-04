By Anna Ellis • 04 December 2022 • 17:00
Are you looking for a fine Italian dining experience over the Christmas period? Image: Aumm/Facebook
Experience real contemporary Neapolitan cuisine with their fabulous Christmas menu. The menu offers a starter of grilled octopus in a saffron cream.
The first course consists of penne pasta served with salmon in a vodka sauce, followed by grilled pork loin porchetta with stuff mushrooms on creamy gorgonzola.
Pudding consists of Pan di Stelle which in Italian literally means “bakery of the stars”. Once you taste the sweet frosted stars atop a rich cocoa cookie Pan di Stelle is sure to be your new favourite sweet treat!
The price of €45 includes a bottle of red or white wine between three adults.
To reserve your table or for more information contact by email [email protected] or by phone on (+34) 622815428.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.