Average price of electricity rises considerably again in Spain on Monday, December 5

By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 21:52

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Monday, December 5, the average price of electricity rises in Spain by 9.49 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise by 9.49 per cent on Monday, December 5, compared to Sunday 4.

Specifically, it will stand at €267.09/MWh. This is an increase of €160/MWh on the corresponding date last year when the price was €107.85/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at 209.30/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and 9pm, at €245.58/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €157/MWh, will be between 4am and 5am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €57.79/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

