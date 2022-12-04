By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 18:14

Image of the landslide in Risaralda, Colombia. Credit: Government of Risaralda

A landslide near the town of Risaralda in Colombia buried several vehicles under tons of earth, including a bus carrying 31 passengers.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 4, a large landslide occurred on the road that leads from the municipality of Pueblo Rico, in Risaralda, to the town of Choco, in Colombia. Several vehicles were reportedly caught up in the event, including a public bus.

At least 31 passengers were travelling on the bus along the Cali – Condoto route. It became trapped in the landslide, along with other private vehicles which ended up underneath the fallen hillside as can be seen in video footage posted on Twitter El Pais Cali.

#Atención Derrumbe en Risaralda sepultó un bus que cubría la ruta Cali-Condoto (Chocó). Según información preliminar, más de 30 pasajeros viajaban en este vehículo. Hasta el momento se desconoce si otros automóviles también quedaron atrapados por el deslizamiento de tierra. pic.twitter.com/KYbnk6OkER — El País Cali 📰 (@elpaiscali) December 4, 2022

Ximena Carmona, the coordinator of Risk Management in Risaralda confirmed that the 31 bus passengers were rescued unharmed. Three other people were transferred to care centres with minor injuries she added.