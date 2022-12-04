By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 20:37

Image of railway tracks. Credit: Liz Kcer/Shutterstock.com

The latest improved pay offer made by the Rail Delivery Group has been rejected by the RMT railway union.

An improved pay offer made earlier today, Sunday, December 4, by the Rail Delivery Group to the RMT railway union has been rejected. The latest offer to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) was made in the hope of halting the impending Christmas strikes, according to mirror.co.uk.

A pay rise of eight per cent over two years was offered by the RDG rail employers, with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies until April 2024. The rejection of this offer will see the long-running dispute over working conditions, job security, and pay, continue indefinitely.

Strike action is scheduled for later this month involving more than 40,000 railway employees who are represented by the RMT union. Their members come from 14 train operators and Network Rail and have planned strikes for December 13-14 and 16-17. If these go ahead it can bring misery to rail passengers ahead of the Christmas period.

Several weeks of intense talks between the two parties resulted in a draft framework agreement being presented by the Rail Delivery Group. With a Christmas overtime ban also being implemented, train services could be disrupted for the best part of one month according to RDG.

