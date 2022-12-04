Britain killed and one critically injured as masked gunmen open fire in a St Lucia bar

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 December 2022 • 14:24

Donni McKinnon - Credit McKinnon Facebook

A Britain has been killed in a bar shooting in St Lucia after masked gunmen entered the establishment and opened fire hitting him and a friend.

According to the Sun newspaper on Sunday, December 4 the shooting took place on Saturday while Donnie McKinnon and his friend were sitting on the balcony enjoying a drink. His friend Peter Jackson was injured in the shooting and was rushed to hospital.

McKinnon died on the scene and Jackson is said to be in a critical condition.

Local reports say the two were having a drink in Steve’s Bar in Soufriere near to where the two live. McKinnon who is from Scotland apparently moved to the island 13 years ago and Jackson, who is from Accrington, more than 30 years ago.

The pair were said to be well known on the island and were well liked, McKinnon managing the Sourfrie Estate and Jackson a freelance photographer and former Director of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation,

Local police are investigating the murder, the 67th this year on an island of less than 200,000 people.

A spokesperson for the local council said: “The authorities are investigating a shooting incident which took place in Soufriere on Saturday afternoon which left one man dead and another nursing injuries at the hospital.”

The Foreign Office has said it is aware of the shooting and said: “We are urgently seeking more information from the government in St Lucia about an incident which took place yesterday.”

The motive for the shooting of the Britain who has been killed is unknown and nor has any information been provided as to whether any other patrons were injured. At this stage there is no information as to whether the pair were targeted or just caught in the fire.

