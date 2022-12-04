By EWN • 04 December 2022 • 13:08

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a brand new meme coin set to enter the market in 2023. With big plans to take over the meme coin sector, can Dogeliens become the new Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin is the biggest meme coin in the world and is currently ranked 9th by market capitalisation. This makes it one of the 10 biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. Launched in 2013 as the first ever meme coin to exist, Dogecoin has inspired and influenced hundreds of newer cryptocurrencies to enter the market.

When new meme coins join the crypto world, they aim for similar levels of success as Dogecoin. When launched, Dogecoin was intended to be a joke as it was poking fun at the idea of crypto, as it was not socially accepted then, and many believed crypto to be a scam. However, over time the idea of crypto became more accepted, and people began to realise the benefits that cryptocurrency has.

One of the key moments that led to Dogecoin’s success was when Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, publicly tweeted about owning DOGE tokens. This resulted in various users worldwide purchasing DOGE tokens, whether they knew anything about crypto or not. Whilst this was not the only factor leading to Dogecoin’s popularity, it played a big role. This is also a prime example of how a meme coin can gain overnight success based on the online buzz surrounding it.

How does Dogeliens compare?

Dogeliens is a new meme coin that is set to enter the market in the upcoming months. Currently, it is in presale as it is working on creating a fun and enjoyable platform for its users.

There are hundreds of meme coins in the market that aim for big success but not all of them achieve this. However, Dogeliens stands out from the rest as it aims to merge the meme coin sector with the Metaverse. These two sectors are prominent in the crypto world currently as they have gained in popularity among crypto users. Dogeliens does not want to be a basic meme coin but is aiming to create a platform that is more evolved and can continue to evolve with the market in the future.

Dogeliens offers various features to its users such as the University of Barkington – an educational hub where users can learn more about crypto. This helps Dogeliens stand out from other cryptocurrencies as it focuses on helping its users in a unique way. It claims that only around 7% of the world’s population is invested in cryptocurrency and wants to help grow this. One of the key reasons that individuals do not own any crypto is due to the fear of the unknown. However, with the help of Dogeliens, this could change.

Like many, Dogeliens is a dog-themed meme coin and has created a fun and playful platform for its users. The majority of cryptocurrencies are serious and focus on their utility whereas meme coins can be more enjoyable. This is one of the reasons why meme coins have become more popular over recent years. Additionally, users prefer meme coins because not only can they earn money whilst having fun, but they feel a part of a community with other individuals who share similar interests.

Whilst no one can be certain that Dogeliens will become as big as Dogecoin and possibly replace it, it does seem like Dogeliens has the potential for big success. As it is in presale, DOGET token prices are low.

