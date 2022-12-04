China won’t accept Western vaccines as it continues zero tolerance policy

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 December 2022 • 10:09

China COVID - 19 testing Credit canghai76 Shutterstock.com

The US has said that China won’t accept Western vaccines instead choosing to continue with its zero COVID-19 tolerance policy that has resulted in riots and demonstrations.

According to Avril Haines, The US Director of National Intelligence, President Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept assistance from the West despite the policy proving damaging to his leadership and his party’s rule.

On Sunday, December 4 more concessions were made with a loosening of the tough testing and quarantine rules that have seen millions “locked” in their homes.

Despite the impact of the policy on the country’s economy, Xi has refused assistance from western pharmaceutical companies whose vaccines have proven effective against the virus. China’s own vaccine is according to Haines, just not effective.

Speaking at the Ragan National Defence Forum she said: “Seeing protests and the response to it is countering the narrative that he likes to put forward, which is that China is so much more effective at government.

“It’s, again, not something we see as being a threat to stability at this moment, or regime change or anything like that.

“How it develops will be important to Xi’s standing.”

So far China has yet to approve any western produced vaccine for use in the country, which some believe is what is behind the zero-tolerance policy. Those that have been approved have all been developed in China but have according to analysts proven ineffective hence the need for a different strategy.

A US official told Reuters that they do not expect China to approve any western vaccines. They said: “It seems fairly far-fetched that China would greenlight Western vaccines at this point.

“t’s a matter of national pride, and they’d have to swallow quite a bit of it if they went this route.”

Although there has been some lessening of the tight restrictions, experts don’t see any room for an alternative whilst China won’t accept Western vaccines.

