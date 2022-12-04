Dog saved from drowning at Cala de La Higuera in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 04 December 2022 • 13:00

SAVED: Home and dry after sea rescue Photo credit: Torrevieja Emergencias

A PASSERBY walking above Cala de La Higuera in Torrevieja at 8.30pm on December 1 could hear a dog whimpering below.

Aware that he had no way of getting down the sheer rockface to help the animal, he alerted the Emergency Services who sent out Policia Local officers and firefighters.

Led by the distressed dog’s barks, they could tell that it was actually in the water and in danger of drowning. The firefighters then had to abseil down the steep cliff to reach the beach where they removed the dog from the sea and carried it up to the top.

Here they dried off and reassured the terrified animal, a small female Yorkshire terrier. The dog is now in the care of the Albergue Municipal shelter where a spokesman said that she was uninjured and in perfect health.

Police are now investigating how the dog came to be in the water at that time of night and are trying to locate the dog’s owners.

According to some unconfirmed reports, the dog had a microchip but on calling the phone number cited in the details, the woman who answered said that it did not belong to her.

