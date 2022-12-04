Dolon sums up Torrevieja (Alicante) projects at mayors’ Foro Municipalismo event

By Linda Hall • 04 December 2022 • 12:45

EDUARDO DOLON: Addressing the Foro Municipalismo Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

A HUGELY increased summer population was a problem for services, Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon admitted recently.

He also drew attention to Torrevieja’s largely residential tourism, in contrast to Benidorm’s tourism which was mainly hotel-based.

“We have a census of 91,000 but this summer there were 550,000 inhabitants,” Dolon said as he addressed the Municipalism Forum 2022 attended by mayors from all over Alicante province.

“And I won’t stop calling for improvements to the N-332 road whose Torrevieja section is used by more than 40,000 vehicles a day,” he announced.

“A tsunami of social problems has reached every municipality and we have to look after the people who are most in need,” the mayor declared.

“We are proud of our consumer voucher scheme, which is now in its sixth edition and has had a real impact on takings for businesses that need our help,” Dolon said. “It generates employment and maintains employment.”

Meanwhile, the municipality was investing €11 million in culture although the mayor stressed that the municipality was focused on transforming its urban image, by upgrading the town’s 15 kilometres of seafront.

Dolon also described the current multi-million project to develop the port zone, financed in equal parts by the town hall and private enterprise.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.