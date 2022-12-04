Earn millions worth of trading profit when you buy BNB, Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 04 December 2022 • 13:20

Like most crypto traders, you’ll be interested in earning profits from trading activities. But it’s no easy feat. The cryptocurrency market is volatile and filled with numerous uncertainties. As a largely unregulated market, it’s difficult to predict what will happen next in the crypto space. The prices in the entire market could crash instantly due to one bad news. That’s why traders need to make every move count. There’s no room for making blind purchases.

Are you interested in crypto tokens that will give you a great chance at earning big? This piece has all the information you need. We’ll discuss how BNB (BNB), The Sandbox (SAND), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will make a great addition to your crypto portfolio.

The Largest Global Exchange – BNB

BNB (BNB) is an altcoin that has proven itself for the past few years. It has managed to increase in value exponentially within five years. Today, BNB is worth hundreds of dollars, and despite the 2022 crypto dip, this cryptocurrency has survived reasonably. The strong presence of BNB in the coin market today has been due to cryptocurrency’s history.

The BNB was introduced as a coin that would be used to pay transaction fees on the Binance trading platform. As the number of traders on Binance increased, the BNB coin gained more value. When BNB coin was released, it was hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. After a few years, it was migrated to the Binance Smart Chain. The Binance Smart Chain, also known as BSC, is a cheaper alternative to the Ethereum blockchain.

When the BSC was introduced, traders could pay lesser transaction fees on Binance’s exchange platform. This made the BNB exchange more attractive, and more traders signed up for it. As a result, more people had to hold BNB. BNB has an auto-burn mechanism that automatically reduces the number in its total supply.

The VR Gaming Platform – The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a metaverse-based cryptocurrency platform. This platform is hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. The sandbox is designed as an ecosystem where users can create unique experiences and monetize their assets. On this ecosystem, you’ll find a platform creator can discover and purchase in-world assets. By adopting a community-driven approach, Sandbox can ensure that the system stays decentralized.

This ecosystem allows content creators to earn rewards for user-generated content. Pixowl created sandbox to distort the traditional gaming and digital assets market. This platform will allow users to have absolute ownership over their creations. Sandbox is designed to have three main parts; VoxEdit, Sandbox Marketplace, and Sandbox Game Maker.

The Emerging Meme Token – Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that has plans to outdo most of its predecessors. The unique thing about Big Eyes Coin is that this meme coin also has plans to surpass cryptocurrencies outside the meme sector. How would it do so? Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin that would allow traders to mint their NFTs. BIG would join an exclusive list of crypto tokens, such as Ethereum and Solana.

In the next few years, some of the most profitable NFT collections will be made from Big Eyes. As Big Eye’s interaction with the NFT industry grows, you can expect that the token’s value will continue to increase. The developers at Big Eyes are also concerned about creating a platform where users can easily access all the coins they want. They’ve taken the pain to design a centralized exchange for this purpose. Big Eyes is a project with plenty of potentials. There are enough reasons for it to do well. You can join the project early by signing up for the presale. Use the coupon code BCUTE919 for a discount on BIG.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

