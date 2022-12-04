By Anna Ellis • 04 December 2022 • 15:35
Elche City Council to receive a grant of almost a whopping €10M. Image: Elche City Council
The mayor explained, “the Consell has now authorised the granting of subsidies for the rehabilitation of the neighbourhood as part of the Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience. Elche is lucky and happens to be one of the three municipalities to receive the largest subsidy for the recovery of this neighbourhood.”
“The aim is to transform and convert Porfirio Pascual into a 21st century neighbourhood,” the mayor added.
The proposed urban environment action affects an area made up of 18 buildings and 302 homes, with a population of 774 people. The area is characterised by the high vulnerability of its residents in the residential, economic and social spheres and by a serious situation of substandard housing.
Pimesa will be the managing body for this action, commissioned by the Local Government Board.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
