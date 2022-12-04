Cruise ship passenger killed in Atlantic after 'rogue wave' hits the vessel Close
By Anna Ellis • 04 December 2022 • 15:49

Elche's Great Provincial Palaeontological Museum outgrows its home. Image: Elche City Council

The hunt is on as the Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, has announced that he is searching for a site to establish the Great Provincial Palaeontological Museum (MUPE).

The MUPE has been operating successfully for years and is the only museum of this nature and characteristics that operates in the south of the Valencian Community. MUPE fulfils a great cultural task and dissemination of scientific knowledge, and therefore requires more space to optimise its operation and to be able to offer the wealth and historical material available,” confirmed the mayor. 

“The first step in the MUPE’s expansion plan will be to look for suitable and suitable land in the General Plan and then try to involve other administrations in this project on a supra-local scale,” the mayor added.

The director of the MUPE, Ainara Aberasturi, explained that: “After many years, the Museum has become a pioneer both locally and nationally, it carries out research, conservation and dissemination of palaeontological and geological heritage.”

This year MUPE which is located in the Placa de Sant Joan celebrates its 18th anniversary.

 

