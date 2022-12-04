Elche’s Great Provincial Palaeontological Museum outgrows its home

“The first step in the MUPE’s expansion plan will be to look for suitable and suitable land in the General Plan and then try to involve other administrations in this project on a supra-local scale,” the mayor added.

The director of the MUPE, Ainara Aberasturi, explained that: “After many years, the Museum has become a pioneer both locally and nationally, it carries out research, conservation and dissemination of palaeontological and geological heritage.”

This year MUPE which is located in the Placa de Sant Joan celebrates its 18th anniversary.