England set up Qatar World Cup quarter-final clash with France after cruising past Senegal

By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 22:02

Image of England star Bukayo Saka. Credit: [email protected]

England cruised past Senegal to set up a mouthwatering clash with France in the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s England side was in action tonight, Sunday, December 4, in their first match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup knockout stage. Their opponents in the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor were Senegal.

The coach made just one change to the team that beat Wales in the final Group B match, with Bukayo Saka replacing Marcus Rashford up front. A quarter-final clash with reigning world champions France was up for grabs after they beat Poland 3-1 earlier today.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was the player to break the deadlock after Senegal looked to be taking control of the match. A superb pass from Jude Bellingham teed him up for an easy finish and 1-0 to England.

Harry Kane almost doubled the score just a few minutes later but he miskicked after Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka pulled the ball back to his captain. No sooner had he missed when Jude Bellingham again turned provider for Kane to bag his first goal of the tournament and make it 2-0.

The match with France was sealed when Bukayo Saka chipped Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy in the 57th minute to make it 3-0 following a perfect delivery from Manchester City star Phil Foden.

___________________________________________________________

