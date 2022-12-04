Grab your trainers as the registration period for the Almeria Half Marathon opens

Almeria is getting ready to welcome the new year with the celebration of one of the most awaited sporting events of the year. This is the Half Marathon ‘Memorial Ramon Ruiz Andujar’ which, after being on pause due to the restrictions of the covid-19 pandemic in 2022, has returned to delight runners.

This is an urban foot race of 21,097 metres and anyone can sign up, whether federated or not, as long as they are over 18 years of age. Registration can be made through the website www.cruzandolameta.es and the deadline for applications is January 25 2023 at 1:00.PM.

The Half Marathon, which will start at 10:00.AM from Calle Alcalde Santiago Martinez Cabrejas is included in the calendar of events of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA), the circuit is approved by the RFEA and, therefore, the marks obtained in this event will be official.