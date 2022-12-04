By Anna Ellis • 04 December 2022 • 14:58
Grab your trainers as the registration period for the Almeria Half Marathon opens. Image: Almeria City Council
Almeria is getting ready to welcome the new year with the celebration of one of the most awaited sporting events of the year. This is the Half Marathon ‘Memorial Ramon Ruiz Andujar’ which, after being on pause due to the restrictions of the covid-19 pandemic in 2022, has returned to delight runners.
This is an urban foot race of 21,097 metres and anyone can sign up, whether federated or not, as long as they are over 18 years of age. Registration can be made through the website www.cruzandolameta.es and the deadline for applications is January 25 2023 at 1:00.PM.
The Half Marathon, which will start at 10:00.AM from Calle Alcalde Santiago Martinez Cabrejas is included in the calendar of events of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA), the circuit is approved by the RFEA and, therefore, the marks obtained in this event will be official.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.