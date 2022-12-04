Horror in Johannesburg, South Africa as nine people killed by flash flood during religious river ritual

By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 19:55
Image of search teams in the Jukskei river, Johannesburg.
Credit: [email protected]
A search operation is ongoing in Johannesburg, South Africa today, Sunday, December 4, after a flash flood swept away a group of worshippers who were conducting a religious ritual in a river. At least nine people have died and another eight are still missing, according to Sky News.
The congregation of 33 people had attended what is believed to have been either a cleansing ritual or baptism on Saturday 3. This was despite continued warnings from the Johannesburg emergency services about the dangers posed by the Jukskei river after recent heavy rainfall.
Rescue teams found the bodies of two people late on Saturday evening. When the operation resumed this morning, another seven bodies were recovered. It was reported by local media that the mission has now become purely a recovery task as opposed to rescue.
“Our residents, especially congregants who normally practice these kinds of rituals, will be tempted to go to these river streams”, Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesperson for the Johannesburg emergency services told a news briefing. “Our message to them is to exercise caution as and when they conduct these rituals”.
@CityofJoburgEMS @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety Search for Alex missing 15 continues this morning along the Juskei river stream 2 bodies recovered last night and one person was rescued recieved medical treatment on site later transported to the nearest health care facility. pic.twitter.com/375dlHPQgd
— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) December 4, 2022
@CityofJoburgEMS @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety Search for Alex missing 15 continues this morning along the Juskei river stream 2 bodies recovered last night and one person was rescued recieved medical treatment on site later transported to the nearest health care facility. pic.twitter.com/375dlHPQgd
— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) December 4, 2022
@CityofJoburgEMS @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety Search for Alex missing 15 continues this morning along Juskei river stream alleged to have been swept away during a Church ritual.#JoburgBravest pic.twitter.com/X0Z1TOh2vj
— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) December 4, 2022
@CityofJoburgEMS @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety Search for Alex missing 15 continues this morning along Juskei river stream alleged to have been swept away during a Church ritual.#JoburgBravest pic.twitter.com/X0Z1TOh2vj
Johannesburg is the largest city in South Africa. The Jukskei river flows in the east and baptisms an cleansing rituals are often held at locations along its course.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.