Hunter dies in Granada municipality of Albunol after accidentally shooting himself

By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 21:37
Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance.
Credit: junta de andalucia
According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a hunter died this morning, Sunday, December 4, in the Granada municipality of Albunol. The 112 coordinating centre received a call at around 11:31am from an individual informing the operator that he had accidentally shot himself while sitting in his vehicle.
The incident occurred in the area of the Chilches ravine. 112 immediately deployed an ambulance to the location from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. They were joined by patrols from the Guardia Civil.
On arrival, it was verified that there was nothing the emergency services could do and the 34-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
