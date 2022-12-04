Hunter dies in Granada municipality of Albunol after accidentally shooting himself

By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 21:37

Image of Andalucian emergency services ambulance. Credit: junta de andalucia

A 34-year-old hunter died after accidentally shooting himself in the Granada municipality of Albunol.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a hunter died this morning, Sunday, December 4, in the Granada municipality of Albunol. The 112 coordinating centre received a call at around 11:31am from an individual informing the operator that he had accidentally shot himself while sitting in his vehicle.

The incident occurred in the area of the Chilches ravine. 112 immediately deployed an ambulance to the location from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. They were joined by patrols from the Guardia Civil.

On arrival, it was verified that there was nothing the emergency services could do and the 34-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.

