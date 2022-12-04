Large batch of ammunition being transported to Ukraine from NATO warehouses in Greece

By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 0:40

Image of Greek flag. Credit: Photo by Dim Hou on Unsplash

A large batch of ammunition spotted being transported from NATO warehouses in Greece is believed to be heading to Ukraine.

A large batch of ammunition is currently being transported to Ukraine from NATO warehouses in Greece, according to a report this Saturday, December 4, on the thestival.gr website.

“Trucks with Bulgarian and Polish number plates are carrying in an unknown direction ammunition they received from a NATO depot located near Rodiani. The convoy was accompanied by a Greek police car, and there is a high probability that this is a shipment of ammunition to Ukraine”, the newspaper wrote.

Also, according to local residents, 20-25 trucks drove to the warehouses and back. The Greek police confirmed the transport of ammunition, without specifying the details, the portal added.

Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, the head of the Greek Ministry of Defense, at a recent meeting of a group of Western states on assistance to Kyiv, stated that the Greek authorities were not going to stop military support for Ukraine. According to him, Athens will continue to provide the Ukrainian side with appropriate assistance.

The US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, also said on November 4, that the United States would continue to support Ukraine.

