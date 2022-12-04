Navy divers neutralise unexploded bomb a few kilometres off Aguilas (Murcia)

By Linda Hall • 04 December 2022 • 19:11

UNEXPECTED FIND: Navy divers dealt with decades-old bomb Photo credit: Armada Española

A MEMBER of a Calabardina (Murcia) diving club recently discovered a partially-buried bomb in the seabed not far from Aguilas.

Alerted by the diver, the authorities notified the Guardia Civil’s Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) who confirmed the presence of an unexploded bomb.

This in turn activated the Guardia Civil-Navy protocol for dealing with explosives. Early on the morning of December 1 an officer from the Cartagena naval base, a councillor from Aguilas town hall, a GEAS representative and medics from the 061 Emergency Service met to discuss and plan the operation.

Divers from the Navy’s Explosives Disposal and Mine Clearance Unit (UBMCM), backed up by GEAS boats and personnel went out to the zone where the bomb had been spotted.

They located it at a depth of 16 metres near a sewage outlet pipe and confirmed that the device – a German bomb containing 17 kilos of TNT and almost certainly dating back to the 1936-1939 Civil War – was safe to move.

This was re-floated, towed away from the sewage outlet and safely neutralised, after which divers collected the fragments of the bomb to prevent potential environmental impact.

