New computers ensure Alicante province town halls will now be cyber-protected

By Linda Hall • 04 December 2022 • 17:08

NEW COMPUTERS: Alicante province mayors with Juan de Dios Navarro Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

ALICANTE’S provincial council, the Diputacion, has begun delivering high-tech computers to town halls.

One hundred and fifteen local governments have taken up the offer of subsidies worth more than €2 million as the Diputacion helps town halls to upgrade and protect their systems.

These are now cyber-protected to safeguard the town halls’ technological assets and all their data, explained the Diputacion president, Carlos Mazon who has now presented the first 313 computers to the mayors of 10 municipalities with populations below 10,000 inhabitants.

They included Jose Joaquin Hernandez from Dolores, Nely Ruiz (Redovan), Lazaro Azorin (El Pinos), Jose Sampere (San Fulgencio), Juan Jose Vicente (Catral), Gabriel Tomas (Muro de Alcoy) and Laura Estevan (Sax).

Also present was Juan de Dios Navarra, who heads the Diputacion’s Innovation and Digital Agenda department, and regional Telefonica director Jose Manuel Plaza.

The remaining 1,300 systems will be delivered directly to the town halls participating in the scheme.

“This is another Diputacion modernisation initiative which is also going to help provide an improved and more rapid service for the public,” Mazon said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.