Reputable real estate agency HomeEspana (Orihuela Costa) celebrates 20th anniversary

This is definitely the case with HomeEspana which is a reputable real estate agency that emerged in Orihuela Costa, where the company has just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The anniversary celebration on Friday, November 25, was the perfect opportunity to bring together all its employees and review the trajectory of a real estate company that keeps growing along with the European demand for property in the Costa Blanca, Valencia and Murcia.

The celebration was attended by more than 60 guests, including the company’s founder, Kieran Byrne.

HomeEspana was founded in 2002 by Irish brothers Kieran and Noel Byrne, who both came from a background in financial services and media. They both shared a vision of improving customer service and modernising the Spanish property market. As a result, HomeEspana has been providing professional real estate services and advice to its national and international clients for the past 20 years, with a company policy based on transparency, integrity and great customer service. HomeEspana has offices based in the Costa Blanca: La Zenia, Los Dolses, Benidoleig and Denia and also in Valencia, consolidating its position as a reference in the sector. With a wide range and diversity of properties, HomeEspana has sold more than 5,000 properties to thousands of clients and receives more than 150,000 monthly visitors to their website.

The economic changes and the pandemic have had a significant impact on the real estate market. However, one of Kieran’s many strengths is knowing how to keep calm, keep clients informed and put a plan in place to be able to protect jobs and livelihoods, and help clients get back to their dream of owning a home in Spain.

The company’s philosophy has been one of the main reasons for HomeEspana’s success. So this celebration was not only for the company´s 20th anniversary but also to maintain and strengthen the relationships within the company.

HomeEspana has always had a friendly and enjoyable working environment, with an energetic, positive and optimistic team. Kieran continuously strives to keep his team happy and long-lasting.

Indeed, HomeEspana’s ethos is characterised not only by maintaining the total confidence of all customers by providing excellent service, but also by giving back to the community by collaborating with various charities. HomeEspana believes this is a powerful way to invest in the people and places that make up our daily lives.

Joining HomeEspana at the celebration were its sister company HomeFinance Spain, the Spanish financial services specialist and a specialist mortgage broker, Hipoteken, which helps national and international clients buy property throughout Spain.