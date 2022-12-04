By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 3:36

Image of Russian missile system. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defence

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the Russian ‘We Are Together’ movement claimed that the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia was hit by the biggest wave of missiles ever.

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the Russian ‘We Are Together’ movement reported that two waves of explosions took place in the Ukrainian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia late on Saturday, December 3.



Posting on his Telegram channel he wrote: “It’s a loud night in Zaporizhzhia! Around 10:57pm today, a series of explosions sounded in the regional centre temporarily occupied by the Zelenskyy regime. After which a siren sounded”.

He continued: “As my fellow Zaporizhzhia residents tell me, they have never heard such a large number of arrivals and the voluminous sound of explosions before. Most likely they were multiple rocket launchers that had fired on the Ukrainian armed forces’ firing positions in the city”.

“The second wave of explosions began around 00:37. The siren traditionally went off after the first of them. According to preliminary information, the target of the arrivals was military equipment and ammunition depots, as well as the locations of Zelenskyy’s fighters. More details later. The city of Zaporizhzhia was and will be free!”, he concluded.

Earlier, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua also reported that explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia. According to the official resource for alerting Ukrainian citizens, an air alert was announced in the part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by the Kyiv authorities.

Prior to this, Rogov said that Russian troops attacked the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region. He said that an administrative building in the southern suburbs of the city was destroyed last night. It occurred in the area where Ukrainian soldiers were based he added, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.