WATCH – Ukrainian soldiers receive training and kit in the UK

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 December 2022 • 16:41

Ukrainian soldiers being trained in the UK - Credit Minstry of Defence

Some 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received training in the UK ensuring they are equipped for what awaits them on the frontline back home.

But it’s not just training they are receiving. Every soldier trained receives a full set of kit to enable them to operate effectively and safely in the battlefield.

Among the items they are being given by the UK are helmets, body armour, first aid kits, dry sacks, ponchos, sleeping bags and a set of trenching tools.

They are also being given clothing necessary to remain warm in the cold conditions that winter has brought with it.

In contrast to the Russian recruits, Ukrainian soldiers are receiving top quality training and the best army kit to enable them to keep dry, warm and safe.

